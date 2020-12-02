Smithfield biopharma manufacturer announces major hiring campaign

SMITHFIELD – High Purity New England, which manufactures products for the biotech, pharma and life sciences industries, including custom single-use assemblies, seeks to hire more than 100 employees between now and January, according to company officials.

The company is actively recruiting and has placed an electronic billboard near its building off Interstate 295. The immediate need to fill manufacturing positions for various shifts is to support COVID-19 vaccine production, the company said.

“Demand for our products is higher than ever before,” said Mark A. Sitcoske, founder and CEO of High Purity New England. “The pace of manufacturing has increased dramatically. We are hiring for a lot of positions with a heavy focus on manufacturing, needing everything from clean room assemblers and production supervisors to product managers and warehouse team [members].”

High Purity New England opened a second facility and office space near its existing headquarters last year and is on track to expand further, said Sitcoske.

- Advertisement -

More information on High Purity New England hiring is available here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.