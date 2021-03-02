High winds knock out power to thousands in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – High winds have caused power outages across Rhode Island, impacting more than 5,300 National Grid Rhode Island customers, the company said Tuesday.
Washington County had the most outages in the state with 2,299 customers affected as of 9:25 a.m.
Providence County and Kent County also saw more than 1,000 customers affected. Bristol County and Newport County had 124 outages and 31 outages at that time, respectively.
The high winds caused tens of thousands to lose power in the Northeast, according to The Associated Press, including 17,000 households in Connecticut, 30,000 in Massachusetts and 26,000 in New York.
A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in place in Rhode Island until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The service said that the area should expect winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph.
By 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, roughly 1,388 customers in the state remained without power, including 613 in Washington County, 582 in Providence County and 192 in Kent County.
(ADDS 6th paragraph on remaining outages.)
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.