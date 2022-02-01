Hinckley Allen Elevates Thomas W. Madonna, Jr. to Partner

Tom Madonna, Jr. was recently elevated to partner at the law firm of Hinckley Allen, in the Real Estate Group. His practice focuses on commercial real estate, commercial lending & finance, and corporate transactions related to real estate, with a spotlight in the industrial, warehousing and distribution areas. Tom works on a variety of development, acquisition, disposition, leasing, lending, financing, and condominium matters. He provides sound business and legal advice to an assortment of stakeholders, including financial institutions, real estate investment trusts, developers, retailers, quasi-governmental agencies, and other business entities. Tom is also experienced with residential real estate conveyancing and distressed real estate solutions.