Hip and knee reconstruction specialist joins University Orthopedics

EAST PROVIDENCE – An orthopedic surgeon who specializes in total joint reconstruction has joined University Orthopedics’ ranks.

Dr. Kyle S. Nuland specializes in hip and knee procedures, including arthroplasty, reconstruction, total hip revision and minimally invasive knee surgery.

He recently completed the Frank E. Stinchfield Adult Reconstruction fellowship at Columbia University in New York City.

“To me, a lot of medicine is talking to people about their backgrounds and what they really enjoy in life. And that’s a huge range. Some people want to get back to professional sports, while others want to go on a hike or play with their grandkids,” Nuland said. “For me, there’s a story behind every one of those knees and hips. I enjoy getting to know those stories and working together with my patients to get them back to those activities that mean the most to them.”

Nuland is joining the staff of University Orthopedics’ Joint Replacement Center and will see patients in Mansfield and Raynham.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.