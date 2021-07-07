Hispanic Chamber increases membership 900% during pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Azriel Arce can vividly remember the moment he learned about the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s small-business resources and programs.

It was March 2020. COVID-19 was quickly becoming a household name, and Arce, a Cuban immigrant who owns a hair salon in Johnston, was on the verge of closing his doors. He voiced his worries about keeping his 15-year business alive to the woman in his chair, who suggested he try the Hispanic Chamber for support.

Fast forward 16 months and Azriel Salon is thriving, with a steady roster of clients and plans to launch a website and membership model in the coming months. Arce attributed his success to the support he received from the Hispanic Chamber – expert coaching, an iPad to take his business home and even free legal services when his landlord threatened to evict him for not paying his rent.

He is not alone. Oscar Mejias, president and CEO of the chamber, estimated the organization served about 1,500 local businesses throughout the pandemic. As a result, the Chamber has increased its membership 900%: from about 70 members pre-pandemic to 700 as of early July.

- Advertisement -

Part of that growth would have happened anyway, as the infant-business organization expanded its programming and presence in the local Hispanic community. But the increased visibility during the pandemic was also a major factor, Mejias said.

Once a local business got help, they were more likely to join, and tell fellow business owners to do the same.

Indeed, Arce, who had joined the Chamber prior to COVID but not relied on them for resources, made it a point to spread the word, even hosting Mejias at his salon for an informational event with fellow Latino-business owners.

“So many Latinos, no matter how much help they were offering, it was like they didn’t believe the help was really there,” Arce said. “We’re so used to, we come to this country and we work hard and we don’t think to ask for help.”

There was no shortage of advice and programming for small businesses during the pandemic. But the surge of information could be daunting, and the Hispanic Chamber often helped business owners cut through the noise to decide what programs would be of most help, Mejias said.

“Last year was a very confusing time,” Mejias said. “There were all of these gurus and experts saying what to do on Facebook. We kept in touch with our people, and they appreciate that.”

Technical services were also offered – devices, like what Arce received, and expertise in creating or redesigning websites, social media pages and ecommerce stores.

That the Chamber waived its membership fees – which range from $120 to $200 depending upon the size of the business – during the pandemic also made it easier to add members. But since reinstating fees this spring, most businesses have renewed their membership, according to Mejias.

Now that in-person gatherings have been revived, networking is a major focus once again, connecting business owners to one another and to other industry organizations like the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.

“We want to create like a trust channel,” Mejias said.

Also on the horizon is reaching out to the new businesses that have opened during the pandemic – nearly 15,000 in total as of June 1, according to filings with the R.I. Secretary of State’s office. While anecdotal evidence suggests a number of businesses shuttered permanently during this time – with minority-owned businesses disproportionately impacted – Mejias guessed the newly created ventures were enough to at least offset the number of Hispanic businesses that closed.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.