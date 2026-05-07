Historic Barrington home on New Meadow Road sells for $1.38M

BARRINGTON – A single-family home at 133 New Meadow Road sold for $1.38 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

Known as the George Bishop House, the property was originally built circa 1860 and is a Greek Revival dwelling with later Colonial Revival additions, including dormers, a front-porch entrance and an attached garage wing, according to the property listing from Residential Properties.

The home includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and contains approximately 2,161 square feet of living space. The property is located on a roughly 0.51-acre waterfront lot along the Barrington River.

Interior features include multiple rooms with fireplaces and a layout that incorporates both original architectural elements and later updates, according to Residential Properties. A glass-enclosed front porch leads to a central hall, followed by a living room with water views, the real estate firm said. A formal dining room connects to the kitchen, and the first floor also includes a bedroom and full bathroom.

- Advertisement -

The second floor includes three additional bedrooms, including a primary bedroom, along with a full bathroom and additional flexible space that can be used as an office or den.

The property includes direct access to the Barrington River, with both stationary and floating docks, according to records from the town’s property assessor’s database.

According to the Barrington property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2025 at a total value of $1 million, including $611,000 for the land, $368,000 for the building and $61,000 for outbuildings.

Janet Maloy, a sales associate with Residential Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was represented by Peter Capizzo, of Luxe Residential.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by SHC 107 LLC, a limited liability company based in Somerset, N.J., and purchased by Christopher Hickin and Zoe Hickin, of Barrington.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.