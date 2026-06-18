Historic College Hill home sells for $3M in off-market transaction

PROVIDENCE – A historic single-family home at 51 Manning St. on Providence’s East Side sold for $3 million in an off-market transaction, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The sale was one of the highest residential transactions in Providence this year, according to Residential Properties, citing records maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Known as the Dorothy Sturges House, the property is located within the Power Street-Cooke Street Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. According to Residential Properties, the residence was built in 1934 from a portion of the historic Alice Knight Sturges estate and remained associated with members of the prominent Sturges family through 1960.

Residential Properties described the home as a Spanish mission-style carriage house featuring two stories, gabled roofs and stucco exterior walls. The residence contains five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

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According to listing information, the home contains approximately 5,604 square feet of living space and includes four fireplaces, central air conditioning and an unfinished basement. The Providence property assessor’s database lists the residence as containing approximately 5,552 square feet of above-grade living area.

According to the database, the property was assessed in 2025 at $2.6 million, including $809,400 for the land, $1.79 million for the building and $1,300 for outbuildings.

Jim DeRentis of Residential Properties represented the seller in the transaction, while Derek Simpson of Residential Properties represented the buyer, according to the firm.

According to the deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Michael Donohue and Megan Donohue and purchased by Mary Aggarwal and Vinay Aggarwal, as trustees of The Aggarwal John Family Trust.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.