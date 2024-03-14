Historic colonial in Wayland Square in Providence sells for $1.39M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,660-square-foot colonial constructed in 1911 in Wayland Square on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.39 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 349 Wayland Ave. home contains six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

The two-story home with a finished attic comes with 0.34 acres of land, including a brick walkway, along with a 2,300-square-foot garage, a 200-square-foot patio and a 200-square-foot porch.

The home, with a brick facade on the lower level and a white portico, contains a total of nine rooms, according to city property records.

- Advertisement -

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.3 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, a founding agent for Compass Providence, represented the seller and facilitated the buyer in this transaction.

“It was an honor to represent the seller and help the buyer with this beautiful East Side sale,” Greene said. “349 Wayland is located steps from Wayland Square, and it has become an increasingly popular destination with buyers looking for a vibrant neighborhood close to restaurants, cafes and shops.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Jeffrey Pine and Faith Pine.

The deed states that the property was purchased by Lofty Ambitions LLC, a limited liability company registered to Jill Sutton, of Barrington. Lofty Ambitions’ primary purpose is owning, leasing, constructing, building and renovating residential and commercial properties for further resale, lease or operation, according to corporate filings with the R.I. Department of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.