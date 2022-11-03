Historic ‘Hale House’ on East Side of Providence sells for $1.2M

PROVIDENCE – A historic home known as the “Hale House” on the city’s East Side recently sold for $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the seller in the transaction.

The 3,475-square-foot home is located at 24 Barnes St. in the College Hill neighborhood.

The three-story house was constructed in 1875 and was first owned by Wendell Hale and Elizabeth Hale. It is located in the College Hill Historic District, which was created by the city in 1960 to acknowledge the area as the original town center laid out in the 17th century by Roger Williams, the English-born Puritan minister who founded the colony of Providence.

The home, which is located on a 0.1-acre lot, contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bathroom.

- Advertisement -

The house features a first-floor living room with a marble fireplace, along with a kitchen with an oversized center island, which opens to another family room with its own fireplace and skylights, Residential Properties said.

The primary suite on the second floor features two walk-in closets, and the suite’s dedicated bathroom features a white marble tub.

The property was most recently evaluated in fiscal year 2022 by Providence property assessors as being worth $918,000, according to the city’s online database of property tax evaluations.

The historic property was sold by Jaye Tyler and Elisabeth Ballou, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record documenting the sale. The home was bought by Charles Bedford and Tamera Bedford, of Denver, Colo., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.