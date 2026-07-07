Historic Hotel Providence sells for $10.25M

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The historic Hotel Providence is under new ownership for the first time in 11 years after the 144-year-old building was sold on Wednesday for $10.25 million. The 80-room hotel at 139 Mathewson St. was sold to Pramukh Hotel Providence RE LLC of Seekonk, according to the Rhode Island Tax Assessor database. Hotel Providence was most

PROVIDENCE – The historic Hotel Providence is under new ownership for the first time in 11 years after the 144-year-old building was sold on Wednesday for $10.25 million.

The 80-room hotel at 139 Mathewson St. was sold to Pramukh Hotel Providence RE LLC of Seekonk, according to the Rhode Island Tax Assessor database.

Hotel Providence was most recently owned by Linchris Hotel Corporation, based in Plymouth, Mass., who purchased the site in 2015, according to a company announcement in December of that year.

“Today, we extend our very best wishes to the team at Hotel Providence as the hotel begins its next chapter under new ownership,” Linchris wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Atlanta-based Hunter Advisors served as broker of the transaction, said the investment advisory firm’s Tuesday announcement.

"Hotel Providence has been a fixture in the downtown market for years, and we're pleased to have represented its sale to a local buyer," Spencer Davidson, Hunter senior vice president, said in the release.

Built in 1882 as the Westminster Hotel, the establishment transitioned to Hotel Providence in 2005. The establishment boasts 5,498 square dining, fitness, and indoor and outdoor event space.

The property was most recently assessed at $8.05 million for the 2025 tax year, with the land valued at $2.18 million and the building valued at $5.87 million, according to the Providence property assessor’s database.Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.