Historic Hotel Providence sells for $10.25M

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HISTORIC HOTEL Providence has changed hands for the first time in 11 years, selling for $10.25M to Pramukh Hotel Providence RE LLC of Seekonk. The 80-room downtown landmark at 139 Mathewson St. dates back to 1882 and begins its next chapter under local ownership. /COURTESY HUNTER ADVISORS

PROVIDENCE – The historic Hotel Providence is under new ownership for the first time in 11 years after the 144-year-old building was sold on Wednesday for $10.25 million.  The 80-room hotel at 139 Mathewson St. was sold to Pramukh Hotel Providence RE LLC of Seekonk, according to the Rhode Island Tax Assessor database.  Hotel Providence was most

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