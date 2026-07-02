Historic Narragansett estate sells for $5.8M in year’s second-highest town home sale

NARRAGANSETT – A historic coastal estate that was relocated and extensively restored before being rebuilt into a modern luxury home has sold for $5.8 million, marking the second-highest home sale in the town so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property at 150 Boston Neck Road is situated on nearly 1 acre across from The Dunes Club and near Narragansett Town Beach, according to Mott & Chace, which represented both sides of the transaction. The home features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and sweeping ocean views, according to the real estate firm.

Known as Broadmoor, Mott & Chace said the approximately 5,785-square-foot, shingle-style residence was originally built in 1900 and underwent an extensive restoration after being relocated across the street to preserve the historic home. According to the brokerage, the structure was moved in two sections by Wolfe House & Building Movers before being reimagined by Keene Architecture with updated mechanical systems and a new foundation.

Original wood floors and a grand central staircase were preserved during the restoration, according to Mott & Chace, while modern additions include a chef’s kitchen with dual refrigerators, three sinks and two dishwashers, expansive bluestone terraces, a screened porch and five-zone heating and cooling systems.

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“The sale of 150 Boston Neck has been a magical experience, much like the home itself,” Mott & Chace sales associate Janet Kermes said in a statement. “This circa 1900 antique beauty was painstakingly moved across the street – a project known as #MovingBroadmoor – and transformed by the sellers into a stunning modern home that retains all its original detail and charm.”

According to the Narragansett property assessor’s database, the home was most recently assessed at $2.86 million for the 2025 tax year.

Kermes and sales associate Brandi Lacoste represented the sellers, while Kermes also facilitated the transaction on behalf of the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Greg Slattery and Scott Mansfield, of Narragansett, and purchased by Roxygrl LLC, a Narragansett limited liability company formed earlier this year.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.