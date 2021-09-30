Historic Newport estate sells for $6.6M

NEWPORT – Within walking distance of the city’s Cliff Walk, a 529 Bellevue Ave. home sold for $6.6 million recently, according to real estate company Lila Delman Compass, which represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

The three-floor French chateau features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and six fireplaces, according to the Newport assessor’s online database. It was last owned by Gerald Vento and Margaret Vento, according to property records. The identity of the new owners is unclear.

The 6,396-square-foot home was built in 2006 on a lot that spans 53,579 square feet on a private, gated estate, according to property records. It features European herringbone oak flooring, 23-foot-high ceilings, a two-car garage with an electric charging station, French doors, an elevator, and a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.

