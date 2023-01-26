Historic single-family home on College Hill sells for $2.1M

PROVIDENCE – A historic home known as the Metcalf House in the College Hill neighborhood on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The sale of 12 Keene St. marks the third single-family home in Providence to sell for more than $1 million this year, the real estate firm said.

The 4,780-square-foot home, constructed in 1855, was originally the home of Henry B. Metcalf, a well-known American prohibitionist, former state senator and gubernatorial candidate with the Prohibition Party, which sought to outlaw alcohol sales in the state in the late 19th century.

The home is considered an Italianate villa, containing a total of 12 rooms, including six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The home also contains two fireplaces, according to the database.

- Advertisement -

The property features an updated interior, including prominent crown molding and oversized windows, along with a butler’s pantry that connects into the eat-in kitchen, featuring stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, according to Residential Properties. French doors open out to a 530-square-foot rear deck, with two sets of stairs leading down to a bluestone terrace, the real estate firm said.

The property also includes a two-car garage, according to Residential Properties.

The property, which includes 0.32 acres of land, was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.4 million, according to the database.

The Providence home was sold by Amanda Riegel and John Riegel Jr., who owned the home for about six years, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale. It was bought by Edward Huey and Elizabeth Lindenberger, of New York, according to the deed.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis personally represented both parties, the firm said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.