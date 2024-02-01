Historic Victorian home near Brown University sells for $1.8M

PROVIDENCE – A Victorian home built in 1890 next to Brown University on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.8 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 8,225-square-foot home at 44 Stimson Ave. contains seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Compass Inc., which represented the buyer.

The three-story home features original millwork, carved moldings on the stairway, hardwood floors and several fireplaces, said Residential Properties in its announcement of the sale.

The first floor features a large foyer, a living room with a fireplace, an office, a formal dining room, a kitchen, breakfast room, pantry, and two powder rooms, while the bedrooms are located on the upper floors, the real estate firm said.

“The partially finished basement offers extra space for recreation, hobbies, or storage,” Residential Properties said. “This home is equipped with central air, two tankless Viessmann heaters, and completely restored slate-and-copper roof. The spacious outdoor patio offers an inviting retreat for relaxation and al fresco dining.”

The home stands on a 0.21-acre lot, according to city records.

The property also comes with a detached 280-square-foot garage that was built in 1970, according to city records.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.78 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Michael J. Sweeney, of The Sweeney Advisory, represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. Kevin Fox, a founding agent of Compass’ Providence office, represented the buyer in the transaction.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, the historic home was sold by Stephen Key and Melanie Mitchell and it was purchased by Laura Shawhughes and Justin Reid.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.