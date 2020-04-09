Historical Citizens Bank branch site in Providence sells for $1.4M

PROVIDENCE – A former Citizens Bank branch and operations center has been sold to an entity affiliated with the Omni Group for $1.4 million, according to city deed records.

The transaction involves the 52,000-square-foot historical branch at 870 Westminster St. and an attached building. The Omni Group plans to redevelop the 2.6-acre site while retaining the historical building.

The redevelopment plan has been challenged by several neighborhood organizations, including the Providence Preservation Society.

The real estate transfer was completed on April 2. The property was previously owned by IA CFG Portfolio of Chicago, according to the deed.

The new owner is Omni West Holdings LLC, which is incorporated in East Greenwich.

The transaction was brokered by MG Commercial Real Estate of Providence.

