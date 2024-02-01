Hollywood returns to Providence County with ‘Ella McCay’

PROVIDENCE – City and state officials joined some Hollywood talent at the Statehouse Thursday to celebrate a new feature film being shot in locations throughout Providence County. Several production and cast members of 20th Century Studios' “Ella McCay,” including writer and Director James L Brooks and actors Woody Harrelson and Jamie Lee Curtis, attended the press conference held in the Governor’s State Room. Also in attendance were Rhode Island State Council on the Arts Executive Director Lynne McCormack and R.I. Film & TV Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg. According to the press announcement, the film centers on an "idealistic young politician who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor." Feinberg on Thursday confirmed that 20th Century Studios is seeking motion picture production tax credits, which give eligible production companies tax breaks of up to 30% on their production costs, but declined to disclose how much in tax credits the company was requesting. “A lot of Academy Award-winning talent is coming together,” he said. “But we don’t provide any of the financials [beforehand].” According to the RITFO, every $1 of tax credits returns $5.44 in economic activity to the state, not including tourism generated by visitors to the on-screen locations after filming ends. In 2022, $17 million in film tax incentives generated approximately $93 million in economic activity. Confirmed filming locations include the Statehouse and the Cranston Street Armory, though Feinberg said there will be filming at other sites within the city and surrounding towns. “But it’s primarily Providence-centered,” he said. State lawmakers have been increasing the annual cap for the film tax credit every year since 2021, boosting it from $20 million in 2022 to $40 million for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. R.I. Division of Taxation spokesman Paul Grimaldi said Thursday that applicants are not identified until after recipients complete all of the requirements and tax credits have been approved. During his opening remarks, Feinberg touted the tax credit program as a tourism booster, especially for films that gain a cult following for years after production crews wrap up and leave the state. “These are the shows that stand the test of time,” he said. “We still have people going to our mansions [in Newport] because of the 'Great Gatsby' [filmed] in 1974.” While applicants are not identified in pending applications, one recent feature film production expected to spend $30.7 million in the state and receive $9.2 million in credits, creating 350 jobs and hiring 580 background actors. The state issued $13.8 million to nine production companies in fiscal 2022, according to the R.I. Division of Taxation. Fiscal 2023 saw six companies receive $13.5 million, with roughly $11.5 million going to NOS4A2 Productions I LLC. The State Properties Committee in October approved a six-month lease for 20th Century Studios to film in the state-owned Cranston Street Armory. The agreement stipulates a $10,000 monthly payment from Dec. 1, 2023, through May 2024, in addition to utilities. Filming within the Statehouse is expected to take two weeks. Gov. Daniel J. McKee said he hopes the production will “show off the creativity that can be done right here in the Ocean State.” (UPDATE adds comments from R.I. Film & TV Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg in paragraphs 10 and 11 and from Gov. Daniel J. McKee in paragraph 16, plus minor changes)

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.