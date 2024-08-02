Home sales, median prices in R.I. in Q2 show mixed activity

By
-
THE MEDIAN SALES PRICES of single-family and multifamily homes sold in Rhode Island in the second quarter jumped significantly year to year, while the media price of condominiums sold fell slightly, while there were mixed results in sales in the state, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. / AP FILE PHOTO / MIKE STEWART
THE MEDIAN SALES PRICES of single-family and multifamily homes sold in Rhode Island in the second quarter jumped significantly year to year, while the media price of condominiums sold fell slightly, while there were mixed results in sales in the state, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. / AP FILE PHOTO / MIKE STEWART

WARWICK – The median prices of single-family and multifamily homes sold in Rhode Island in the second quarter jumped significantly year to year, while the media price of condominiums sold fell slightly. And there have been mixed results of the number of homes and condos sold in the Ocean State over the last three months

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Key Changes to Uniform Guidance

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released significant updated regulations for 2 CFR 200,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display