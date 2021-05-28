Homegrown cannabis venture becomes Mammoth cultivation and sales operation

LOTS OF GREEN: Spencer Blier, left, CEO and founder of Mammoth Inc. in Warwick, one of the state’s licensed cannabis cultivators, in his facility with Lucas Molak, plant operations and solventless ice water technician. Mammoth generates $100,000 to $120,000 in cannabis sales per month. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
LOTS OF GREEN: Spencer Blier, left, CEO and founder of Mammoth Inc. in Warwick, one of the state’s licensed cannabis cultivators, in his facility with Lucas Molak, plant operations and solventless ice water technician. Mammoth generates $100,000 to $120,000 in cannabis sales per month. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Cannabis seeds mature into budding plants that sit submersed in 13-gallon buckets of water, nurtured with injections of nutrients, oxygen and artificial sunlight until they bloom, get trimmed, are cured and then packaged for sale. That is the process that Mammoth Inc., one of Rhode Island’s 70 licensed cannabis cultivators, goes through in delivering its…

