Honeywell begins N95 face mask production at Smithfield factory

SMITHFIELD – Production has begun on filtering face-piece respirators known as N95 face masks, according to technology giant Honeywell International Inc., the company making the products.

The effort is part of the federal coronavirus response.

Honeywell has had a factory in Smithfield since 1980, a manufacturing site for eye-protection products such as safety goggles and protective face shields. The face masks will be delivered to the Strategic National Stockpile, according to a news release.

“I am especially pleased with how quickly we have started our new mask production line in Rhode Island,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and CEO. “Building a new production line is a tremendous undertaking that typically takes nine months. Thanks to the dedication of our employees and strong support from our partners … we were able to get the Rhode Island facility up and running in just five weeks.”

“Honeywell’s new facility in the great state of Rhode Island will be churning out millions of one of the most important weapons in this historic fight – the masks our public health professionals urgently need at the front lines of this battle,” said Peter Navarro, White House Defense Production Act policy coordinator. “That the Smithfield facility has arisen in just weeks is nothing short of miraculous.”

In its announcement that the masks would be made in Smithfield, Honeywell announced that it was also adding manufacturing capability in Phoenix, Ariz. Once both facilities are fully operational, more than 20 million masks will be manufactured per month, creating more than 1,000 U.S. jobs, Honeywell said in March.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.