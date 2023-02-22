Honeywell to close Smithfield factory, 122 workers to be laid off

SMITHFIELD – Honeywell International Inc. is shutting down its Smithfield factory in November, with 122 workers set to lose their jobs.

The manufacturing company gave notice of the Nov. 17 closure in a Tuesday letter to the R.I. Department of Labor Training, which was obtained by Providence Business News on Wednesday. The letter, from Angely Francis, company human resources manager, does not say why the factory is closing, but stated that the closure and layoffs are permanent.

Honeywell did not immediately return inquiries for comment.

Layoffs begin April 22, with several more rounds of layoffs until the last employees are let go on the final day of operations in November, according to the letter.

Honeywell opened its Smithfield factory in 1980. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it hired nearly 500 workers to help increase production of N95 face masks, earning the facility a special mention in a daily White House briefing in 2020. In 2021, as demand for the face masks subsided, the company let go of 470 workers in Smithfield.

Honeywell is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

(Update: Story and headline updated to 122 employees being laid off)

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.