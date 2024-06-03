Hooters in Warwick closes due to Washington Bridge impact

By
-
HOOTERS ON Airport Road in West Warwick announced on Instagram June 1 it was closing its restaurant indefinitely “due to the recent bridge collapse.” /PBN FILE PHOTO

WARWICK – The Washington Bridge closure on Interstate 195 has claimed another business victim.  Hooters on Airport Road announced on Instagram June 1 it was closing its restaurant indefinitely “due to the recent bridge collapse.”  “First the roof….now the bridge…!!!,” the eatery known for its chicken wings and famous waitresses announced in its social media

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display