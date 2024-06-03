Hooters in Warwick closes due to Washington Bridge impact

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

WARWICK – The Washington Bridge closure on Interstate 195 has claimed another business victim.

Hooters on Airport Road announced on Instagram June 1 it was closing its restaurant indefinitely “due to the recent bridge collapse.”

“First the roof....now the bridge...!!!,” the eatery known for its chicken wings and famous waitresses announced in its social media post.

Hooters reopened in in 2020 after roof damage from a snowstorm closed the restaurant for five years.

Hooters parent company sued its franchisee, Hoot Owl LLC, in 2016, claiming the franchise operator violated its agreement by abandoning restaurants in Warwick and Rehoboth Beach, Del. That case was dismissed in 2017, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

The closest Hooters locations to Rhode Island are in Dedham and Shrewsbury, Mass.

The troubled restaurant a decade ago was also cited by the R.I. Department of Health for multiple violations, including mouse droppings and dirty utensils, according to past media reports.