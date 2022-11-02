Hope & Main to open downtown marketplace in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s prominent food business incubator will soon have a significant presence in the city.

Hope & Main announced Wednesday that in early 2023 it will debut its new Downtown Makers Marketplace urban eatery and local market. The nonprofit says it will occupy the ground floor of the 100 Westminster St. office building, in between 1 Financial Plaza and the Industrial Trust Co. buildings in the city’s financial district.

The Papitto Opportunity Connection has invested in Hope & Main’s new initiative, the organization said, citing that 40% of Hope & Main’s entrepreneurs are founders of color. Barbara Papitto, the connection’s founder, said in a statement the marketplace will offer “another innovative channel to promote these small businesses and help them grow and thrive.”

Additionally, Lisa Raiola, Hope & Main’s founder and president, said in a statement that the organization over the past two years felt the pull of increased kitchen demand from aspiring food entrepreneurs. She said post-pandemic, there has been a “surge” of people leaving traditional food service work looking to create their own food businesses, with about half the inquiries coming from the Greater Providence area.

“We want to meet these entrepreneurs where they are, and that means building additional shared use kitchens in the city. We are currently in negotiation for a facility located in the West End of the city where we can equip three new shared used kitchens as well as build out kitchens for Hope & Main graduates,” Raiola said. “The Providence kitchens, along with the Warren location, will be a feeder to the Downtown Makers Marketplace.”

The new marketplace will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, corporate catering, hot and cold foods and a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and foods, the organization said. A coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Hope & Main business, will also be part of the marketplace, Hope & Main said.

The marketplace, Hope & Main says, will also support new local food being produced and will also create opportunities to explore foodways of multiple cultures. It will also allow entrepreneurs prepare and sample items representative of their business concepts and unique food heritage ranging from places such as Ethiopia, Trinidad, Israel, Mexico, Cambodia and the Philippines, Hope & Main said.

Joseph R. Paolino Jr., managing partner of Paolino Properties LP who also owns 100 Westminster, has been a “key collaborator” on Hope & Main’s expansion project, the organization said, working to ensure Hope & Main had both the financial and tangible resources needed to make it a reality.

