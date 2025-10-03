Hope Scholars Initiative takes top prize at Growth Lab pitch competition

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PAWTUCKET – Hip hop-based education and mentorship service Hope Scholars Initiative, a venture developed by Harrison Grigsby, took top honors at the Social Enterprise Greenhouse and Collette's Growth Lab pitch competition on Thursday. The Growth Lab, a partnership between the Providence-based entrepreneurship-focused nonprofit and Pawtucket-based travel service, pairs four founders with professionals specializing in a particular skill set. Social Enterprise Greenhouse selects the cohort from founders who have already completed the nonprofit's accelerator program, said Julie Owens, CEO of Social Enterprise Greenhouse. The organization encourages entrepreneurs who would particularly benefit from the five-week program's specific skill set, which this year focused on marketing. "At Social Enterprise Greenhouse, everything we do is about connecting our entrepreneurs with resources," Sullivan Owens said. In turn, these entrepreneurs give back to the community. "Collette was very excited about that and wanted their team [to have] a skills-based volunteer opportunity where they were bringing their skills to our entrepreneurs," Owens said of the nonprofit's mission, "and the entrepreneurs were exposing them to social impact and what can happen when people here in the state are focused on solving a societal problem through business." The winning venture, Providence-based Hope Scholars Initiative, focuses on empowering students from marginalized communities and setting them up for academic success, with hip hop music at the center of the curriculum.For winning the pitch competition, Grigsby won $7,500 in funding from Collette. This year's cohort also included Hannah Martin of Revive the Roots, whose venture focuses on sustainable agriculture and land stewardship; Priyanka and Alka Naithani of EvoNature, whose biodegradable bioplastics technology provides a greener alternative to traditional plastic; and Christoper and Victoria St. Germain of Transgenderzone, who run a community platform providing support for the transgender community. Melissa Snape, head of corporate citizenship at Collette, said in a statement that the travel organizer is "proud to deepen our commitment to driving meaningful change in the Rhode Island community. "This second incubator has been especially energizing, with our entire Marketing team of 85 engaging directly with entrepreneurs to help amplify their impact," Snape said. "Together, we’re building a more resilient and inclusive local economy – one innovative venture at a time." Collectively, the partner organizations provide entrepreneurs with resources they otherwise don't have access to as small, often one-person teams, Sullivan Owens said.Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.