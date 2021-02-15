HopeHealth CEO named vice chair of National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation board

PROVIDENCE – Diana Franchitto, CEO and president of HopeHealth, a Providence-based hospice, has been elected vice chair of the board of directors of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation.
Franchitto began her two-year term Jan. 1.
“I am honored to serve on the board in this new role,” she said. “I look forward to
continued collaboration with other mission-driven hospice leaders from across the country to provide the best care possible for people with serious illness and their families.”
The partnership is a national nonprofit focused on innovation and establishing best practices in end-of-life care.
Franchitto previously served as the partnership’s treasurer.
She has been HopeHealth’s CEO and president since 2008, leading its growth into one of New England’s largest nonprofit home care, hospice and palliative care organizations.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
