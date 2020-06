Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The Providence City Plan Commission’s June 16 approval of a five-story hotel on College Hill was a welcome sign of normal, albeit hotly debated, business returning to the capital. The project, which still needs City Council rezoning approval, will provide 118 guest rooms primarily targeting families of Brown University students. The commission had rejected an…