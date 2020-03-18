Hotels offering student discounts, summer restaurant weeks extended

PROVIDENCE – Eleven hotels in the Providence area are offering discounted rates to college and university students who are displaced by campus closures due to the coronavirus. And later this summer, Providence Restaurant Weeks will last twice as long as usual.

The two initiatives are at the behest of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, which is focused on finding ways to jump-start a local economy drained by coronavirus-related closures and cancellations.

“This will be a slow climb back for the hospitality industry and there is a lot more work that will need to be done,” said Kristen Adamo, PWCVB president and CEO. “We are starting with a few small things we can do right now that will help people in need and boost business.”

The hospitality industry, particularly bars and restaurants, has been hit hard by measures meant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo banned all on-site dining at bars, restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries until March 30.

As a way to make up for some of the lost revenue, the PWCVB will extend its Providence Restaurant Weeks from two weeks to four, spanning the entire month of July.

The event, held twice each year in January and July, usually draws between 80 to 100 restaurant participants.

“The strength and expansiveness of our restaurant community is one of the area’s greatest assets,” Adamo said.

Hotels that are offering special student discounts can be found at http://www.goprovidence.com/hotels/hotel-student-offers.

The PWCVB’s site also features a list of local restaurants with takeout and delivery options, at http://www.goprovidence.com/restaurants/dining-delivery-and-takeout/