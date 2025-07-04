Housing needs bold leaders

Addressing the housing crisis requires a willingness to embrace new ideas, shake up the status quo when it is no longer effective, and strong public leadership commitment.Housing is important to us all. The crisis means many people cannot afford to rent or buy a house in most Rhode Island communities. These are your neighbors, friends and the people who work where we shop. The crisis is not just about housing; it is also about sustaining a viable economy.What may have worked 50 years ago, or even 10 years ago, may not be the best approach today. Draw on the experiences of the public and private sector to be creative.It is a crisis. Treat it like one. Move quickly to identify and build consensus, then implement solutions.SWAP has a devoted, talented staff led by an engaged and dedicated board of directors. Team members are embedded in the community and committed to SWAP’s mission.Mixed-use buildings on commercial corridors with upper-floor residential, ground floors with stores, restaurants, barber shops and community space. Put the solar panels on the roofs, not the green spaces. Create new villages.