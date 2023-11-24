Gov. Daniel J. McKee recently told PBN he’d like to know what type of support small-business owners would like to see in his fiscal 2025 budget proposal.

He told PBN his staff is preparing another “small-business-friendly” article for the next budget. He urged us to run a poll to see what small-business owners and leaders would like to see included.

He mentioned that providing assistance to food truck operators is being looked at. He’s also spoken with members of the cannabis industry about ways to help them compete with out-of-state sellers but was not ready to share details.

And he’s considering again proposing a sales tax reduction.

How can Gov. Daniel J. McKee best help small businesses in his fiscal 2025 budget proposal? Continue cutting business taxes and fees Significantly cut the state sales tax Boost job training grants Provide more direct support for minority-owned businesses Small businesses should not expect direct government support Results Vote