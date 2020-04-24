How should legislative leaders prioritize state spending for fiscal 2021, given the local toll of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the state economy, shutting down or limiting the operations of thousands of businesses and forcing more than 130,000 out of work.
The damage is being felt in state coffers as well, with plummeting tax and lottery revenue sure to make the jobs of state lawmakers and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo to produce a balanced budget for fiscal 2021 far more difficult than usual.
Should they prioritize specific community needs related to the new coronavirus, including the health costs, or leave those mostly to other funding sources and concentrate on the usual annual spending priorities?
