Hughes elected chair of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce

PROVIDENCE – Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan L. Hughes has been elected as chair of the board of directors for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber announced Nov. 12.

“I am honored to be selected to lead the board of directors for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce at such a pivotal time in our state’s history, and I look forward to advancing the Chamber’s mission of championing economic prosperity and quality of life for Rhode Islanders,” said Hughes in a statement. “I know firsthand the critical role the Chamber plays in creating a robust economy for the state of Rhode Island. CCRI has long been part of this effort, ensuring employers have access to a well-educated and skilled workforce. As chair, I am committed to supporting even stronger partnerships between business, higher education and workforce training to ensure more equitable outcomes and advancement opportunities for all residents, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

Hughes, who holds a doctorate from New York University, has been president of CCRI since February 2016.

Hughes will succeed Alden Anderson, senior vice president of CBRE Inc., when his term expires on Jan. 1, 2022. Anderson will continue to serve on the board following his term.

“We are grateful for Alden’s leadership and commitment to advancing the Chamber’s economic development, advocacy and business growth initiatives in his tenure as chair. His steady and encouraging hand during the pandemic has also been invaluable in helping us to serve our members and community during these extraordinary times,” said Chamber President Laurie White in a statement.

“No doubt, the ongoing labor shortage is a top concern for businesses, consumers and policymakers,” White added. “The Chamber is laser-focused on workforce development, which will be a central theme to our work in the coming year. Dr. Hughes’ leadership is an ideal complement to these efforts. The Community College of Rhode Island is an engine of workforce development with success in collaborating with the business community to respond to the needs of today’s employers and students seeking a brighter future for themselves and their families.”