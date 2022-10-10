Humana Medicare plans available in Rhode Island starting 2023

NEWPORT – Humana Inc. is expanding in Rhode Island, offering Medicare health plans to the eligible residents of three Rhode Island counties for the first time.

People eligible for Medicare in Bristol, Kent and Newport counties will soon be able to enroll in Humana’s Medicare Advantage preferred provider organization plans, with coverage starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

“We’re excited to offer Rhode Islanders new Medicare health plan options,” said Julie Mascari, Humana Northeast region Medicare president. “With more than 30 years of Medicare experience, Humana is more committed than ever to bringing cost-effective and robust coverage to people with Medicare, and we look forward to helping our new members in Rhode Island achieve better health.”

Most Humana Medicare plans include dental, hearing and vision benefits, and prescription drug coverage. They also include Go365TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, and Humana Well Dine, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

Rhode Islanders in the three counties will also have access to Humanas’s Honor plans, designed for veterans.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.