Hundreds more nonessential R.I. businesses ordered closed beginning March 30

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s order on Saturday for the closure of all noncritical retail establishments in the state effective Monday, March 30, will impact hundreds of establishments that so far have avoided a closure by requiring patrons to separate themselves.

The state-ordered closures for retail locations will extend until April 13, but do not affect online purchases. The closures are part of a host of new restrictions announced by Raimondo to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor told Providence Business News on Saturday the list of businesses that will be closed include: arts and crafts supply stores, florists, bookstores, music stores, sporting goods stores, lawn and garden supply businesses, department stores, clothing stores, secondhand and thrift stores, shoe stores and jewelry stores.

A full list of affected business categories will be published Saturday night on the website of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation.

- Advertisement -

“This is a step that I take reluctantly after great consideration and it’s a tough one,” Raimondo said during a news conference. “I’m trying to maintain a semblance of an economy for as long as possible while we get through this.”

Many small retailers that do not have websites may need help, she acknowledged, and can call 401-521-HELP. The state has secured help from tech companies and will help them get a website operating, she said.

“We’ll help you figure out different technologies so you can adapt your small business,” she said.

Many retail businesses that are considered critical, or essential, in Rhode Island are unaffected and will remain open. These critical retail businesses include the following categories: food and beverage stores, including supermarkets, convenience stores and bodegas, as well as restaurants for take-out and delivery; pharmacy and medical supply stores; pet supply stores; mail and delivery service stores; office supply stores; print shops; gas stations; auto repair shops and supply stores; laundromats; electronics and telecommunications stores, such as Best Buy and cellphone stores.

Another broad category of industrial-supply stores will remain open, as they are considered critical. These include the following businesses: industrial supplies, manufacturing supplies, agricultural and seafood supplies, construction supplies and hardware stores.

Professional services, such as doctors, accountants and lawyers, can remain open for business but should be making sure that if their employees can work from home, they are required to do so.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.