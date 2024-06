Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

2024 Winners Announced! And if you are an alumni, we'd like to hear from you. Click logo for more details.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – About 343 residents remained without power Friday morning as the cleanup continued after heavy storms and a tornado tore through the northern part of the state on June 26. The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF-1 tornado touched down at 11:23 p.m. June 26 around Breakneck Road in Lincoln, according to

Hundreds still without power after tornado tore through northern R.I.

PROVIDENCE – About 343 residents remained without power Friday morning as the cleanup continued after heavy storms and a tornado tore through the northern part of the state on June 26.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF-1 tornado touched down at 11:23 p.m. June 26 around Breakneck Road in Lincoln, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. The twister, with 100 mph maximum winds, traveled 4 miles through Cumberland before lifting at 11:30 p.m. near Cushman Road in Attleboro.

Providence, Pawtucket, East Providence, Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield and Glocester also reported damage from the storm.

Damage was also reported in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

At its peak, 27,000 Ocean State customers were without power, according to Rhode Island Energy.

Currently, the company is working on 36 active outages, according to its online power outage map at 10:37 a.m.