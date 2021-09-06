Husch Blackwell opens Providence office in partnership with Summit Health Law

PROVIDENCE – National law firm Husch Blackwell, partnering with Summit Health Law Partners, formerly known as Barrett & Singal, has opened a new office in Providence.

Led by partner Jeffrey Chase-Lubitz, the office, which is now adding staff and attorneys, is located at 1 Richmond Square.

“I think our clients are going to be impressed with Husch Blackwell for the same reasons we were,” Chase-Lubitz said. “The firm has eminent practitioners on every subject matter relevant to health care operations. The industry is evolving quickly, and that kind of state-of-the-art knowledge is critical, whether it’s managing relatively new areas like digital health and telemedicine, structuring innovative hospital-physician agreements, or tackling emerging antitrust challenges in connection with industry consolidation.”

Husch Blackwell recently joined forces with Summit Health Law Partners, an 11-attorney firm specializing in the health care industry. The partnership has resulted in a new Boston office, which opened simultaneously with the Providence location.

- Advertisement -

“Joining Husch Blackwell instantly scales up our service offering and what we are able to bring to our clients in terms of turnkey legal solutions,” said Robert Blaisdell, former managing partner of Summit Health Law Group. “To the extent that clients want and need to consolidate their legal spend and gain efficiencies, we can now do that by bundling virtually any and all legal services they need, and we can do it by fielding deep teams and providing highly competitive rates.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.