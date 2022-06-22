I-195 Commission to hear dueling proposals for vacant Fox Point property

PROVIDENCE – A 10-story tower of luxury, owner-occupied condos or a financial service firm’s new corporate headquarters.

These are the competing projects for a swath of prime riverfront real estate that will be presented to the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission Wednesday at 5 p.m. The pitches mark the first signs of progress toward redeveloping the Fox Point properties known as “Parcel 8” and “Parcel 8A” flanking the highway at the intersection of South Main and Pike streets.

A portion of the riverfront real estate was one of the first pieces of former I-195 land intended to be redeveloped, with a seven-story mixed-use development project approved by the commission in 2015, PBN has reported. However, the project put forth by Royal Oaks Realty LLC never materialized, and the land has remained vacant even as other construction has cropped up around it.

Now, the commission will consider two new proposals for the .86-acre combined land area, one of which comes from the same person – Richard Baccari – who walked away from the prior development project because of difficulty “making the numbers work,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Baccari, who is listed as the manager of Royal Oaks Realty, also serves as president and CEO of Churchill & Banks Co. Churchill & Banks’ project, coined “Churchill Tower” calls for a 10-story mixed-use building with 52 “luxury,” for-sale condominiums above first-floor retail and office space, according to documents submitted to the commission. There would also be a three-story parking garage, a restaurant and “multiple” rooftop decks.

The $84 million project is estimated to create 1,155 construction jobs and 150 permanent jobs.

Baccari touted the owner-occupied condos, which will sell for $750,000 to $1 million apiece, as a unique and in-demand feature amid the sea of rental units in nearby projects. The 215 additional parking spaces, which will flow into Churchill + Bank’s adjacent South Water Street property, also fills an underserved need in a highly congested area, he said.

The second project comes from Providence firms D+P Real Estate and Truth Box Architects, the former of which has secured approvals to build a mixed-use project with a grocery store on another piece of I-195 land along South Water Street.

D+P’s project centers around a 65,000-square-foot corporate headquarters for an unnamed financial services firm that plans to bring 150 jobs to Providence, according to Jordan Durham, D+P’s principal and founder.

Durham said it would be the first major company to locate headquarters in Providence since Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island opened offices downtown in 2009, calling it a “once-in-a-decade opportunity.”

The $50 million project would also include 69 residential units, a quarter of which would be reserved as “workforce housing” and a 169-space parking garage, according to the documents submitted to the commission.

The commission is not expected to choose a project at its meeting Wednesday, according to spokesperson Cara Cromwell.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.