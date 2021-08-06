If wind-energy jobs do come, state must be ready to fill them

By
-
FUTURE WORKFORCE? Rhode Island high school students participating in a career pathway program for offshore wind jobs ride in a boat circling a Block Island Wind Farm turbine. / COURTESY DOUG LEARNED/LUCKY DAWG PHOTOGRAPHY
FUTURE WORKFORCE? Rhode Island high school students participating in a career pathway program for offshore wind jobs ride in a boat circling a Block Island Wind Farm turbine. / COURTESY DOUG LEARNED/LUCKY DAWG PHOTOGRAPHY
After years of permitting delays and false starts, there’s again reason for optimism over the job prospects for wind energy in the Ocean State. A formal federal review of the 88-turbine Revolution Wind project proposed in federal waters off Block Island is finally underway. And several other projects slated to provide electricity to the region…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR