IGT posts $101M profit in Q3, a reversal of loss from a year ago

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC earned $101 million in the third quarter of 2021, an improvement from a loss of $102 million one year prior, the company reported Nov. 9.

Company revenue totaled $984 million, an increase from $816 million in the third quarter of 2020.

IGT is a multinational gambling company based in Providence that helps operate the Rhode Island Lottery.

The company’s global lottery segment reported a revenue of $652 million in the quarter, an increase of 14% year over year. The segment’s same-store sales rose 9% year over year, the company said.

Global gaming segment revenue totaled $289 million, up 34% year over year.

Digital and betting segment revenue totaled $43 million, an increase from $31 million one year prior.

“Broad-based momentum across our lottery, gaming, and digital and betting activities drove significant improvement in key financial and performance metrics in the third quarter,” said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. “Revenue grew over 20% and operating income more than doubled, highlighting the strength of our portfolio. Based on our excellent year-to-date results and our solid financial condition, the board reinstated a quarterly cash dividend, signaling their confidence in the company’s prospects.”

The company noted it was awarded a 10-year lottery contract with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. in the quarter, and it signed a seven-year contract with La Française des Jeux, operator of the French National Lottery, to upgrade its lottery central system to IGT’s Aurora platform.