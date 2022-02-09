IGT subsidiary signs with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for enhanced system

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC announced that its subsidiary IGT Canada Solutions ULC has signed a five-year central systems contract extension with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corp. in Canada.

Under the terms of the deal, IGT will provide an enhanced version of its INTELLIGEN video lottery central system. The system connects about 6,600 video lottery systems in Manitoba, IGT said in a statement.

“INTELLIGEN supports the volume, complexity and security MBLL needs to operate its thousands of VLTs located throughout the region with confidence and efficiency,” said Nick Khin, IGT senior vice president and chief operating officer, gaming.

The latest version of INTELLIGEN includes improved network diagnostics, according to IGT. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will also receive several iLINK Ultras, IGT’s latest retailer site controller that has a separate point-of-sale device and logic box for more flexibility, and an updated user interface with improved features for the retailer.

IGT, which has an office in Providence, also provides MBLL with commercial casino cabinets, its IGT PlayCasino games and other products, the company said.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.