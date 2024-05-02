Imondi Foods leases 83,500 square feet in Lincoln multi-use facility 

LINCOLN – Imondi Foods, a regional food distributor based in West Warwick, recently leased 83,500 square feet of industrial space in a multi-use facility in Lincoln, according to MG Commercial, which represented the landlord in the deal.

Imondi Foods will be relocating to 100 Higginson Ave. in Lincoln after work is completed for a 23,000 square-foot freezer and cooler area within the space, according to MG Commercial. Prior to the relocation, from its current property at 104 Hay St. in West Warwick, Imondi Foods is also creating additional office space, and making other upgrades to the new site.

James Lanciotti, general manager for Imondi Foods, said the company is targeting mid-June as a move-in date.

Imondi Foods employs 40 people, including warehouse workers, delivery drivers, office staff and a sales team, according to Lanciotti.

According to the company’s website, Imondi Foods was established as a wholesale egg supplier in 1985, led by founder and owner Tom Imondi. The business began with a “modest refrigerated warehouse” and a small truck, but in 2004 Imondi Foods moved into its present 35,000-square-foot location in West Warwick.

Imondi Foods now carries a full line of dairy, bakery items, frozen fruits and vegetables, servicing New England businesses in the restaurant, bakery and food service industries, according to the company’s website. The company provides deliveries six days per week throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, according to the website.

“We’ve had some great growth over the years and we’re expanding our operations into a newer, bigger facility, to support more of the business and our business growth,” Lanciotti said. “We’re excited by what the future holds and where we’re going with the company.”

Julie Freshman, vice president of MG Commercial, and Mike Giuttari, president and founder of MG Commercial, represented the owner of 100 Higginson Ave. property in the lease agreement. The owner of the building is called Waterloo Way LLP.

The Miami-based Waterloo Way LLP has owned and operated the Higginson Avenue facility for 24 years, according to MG Commercial.

Other tenants of the building include Denison Pharmaceuticals, Rock Spot Rock Climbing, KR Baseball, and indoor go-kart track and entertainment venue R1 Racing.

MG Commercial said the facility features a 500,000-square-foot solar array on its rooftop.

The building was constructed in 1962, with 475,344 square feet of living space, according to Lincoln’s online property tax evaluation database. The Higginson Avenue property was most recently valued in 2023 as being worth a total of $8.47 million, with $1.1 million of that attributed to the 25.5 acres of land that the building stands on.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.