In 2nd sale of year for Providence property, East Side home sells for $4.2M

PROVIDENCE – A brick Georgian revival constructed in 1927 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for the second time this year, going for $1.4 million more than when it was originally sold in January, according to public records and Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 25 Cooke St. home, which contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, recently sold for $4.2 million. The same home sold for $2.8 million in January this year, according to public records and Residential Properties.

The recent sale marked the sixth-highest-priced home sale ever recorded in the city of Providence, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service. It’s actually tied for sixth, matching the price mark for 66 Cooke St. when it was sold earlier this year for $4.2 million.

The 25 Cooke St. property was designed by Albert Harkness, Rhode Island’s first modernist architect, with more than 6,000 square feet of living space throughout two stories and an expansion of the building, according to Residential Properties. The brick home features an attached two-port garage, a brick driveway and a small stone wall surrounding the building, the real estate firm said.

The first floor of the home features moldings, custom-designed hardwood floors, and more than 9-foot-high ceilings, along with a side porch and a formal dining room with French doors opening to the patio, according to Residential Properties.

The home also features a cook’s kitchen by designer Ian Thompson, with custom cabinetry, high-end appliances and a breakfast area.

The home’s second-floor primary suite includes a fireplace, a dressing room and a private bathroom, the real estate firm said. And the second floor also features a library with a fireplace.

The house stands on a 0.33-acre lot on College Hill, close to Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design, according to Residential Properties. The home’s manicured yard features rhododendrons, the real estate firm said.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Cooke Twenty-Five Realty LLC, a limited liability company established this year in East Providence. The property was purchased by Louise Swanson, of Providence, according to the deed.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented both sides of this transaction, according to the real estate firm. DeRentis also listed and sold the 66 Cooke St. home that went for $4.2 million.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.