In Providence, off-campus landlords may feel ‘impact’

Landlords who offer off-campus housing to college students in Providence would have to pay “impact fees” and license charges under a proposal being considered by the City Council, but opposition is already forming. Changes to two ordinances would allow the city to charge landlords $300 per student annually – a “student impact” fee that City Councilor Shelley Peterson says would be a first nationwide – and levy an additional $500 license fee for every building in the city rented exclusively to college students. Off-campus student housing has long been a source of frustration for long-term residents with noise and rowdiness on some weekends during the school year, drawing complaints particularly in neighborhoods around Providence College and Brown University. The proposed fees – intended to help cover city services such as police, fire – were introduced in June by Peterson, whose Ward 14 is home to PC, and Councilor John Goncalves in Ward 1, where some Brown student housing is located. Failing to comply would result in fines of up to $500 a day. Peterson acknowledges that the landlord fees likely would be passed to the renters. “It’s a small investment from student tenants, many of them who will be short term, to the city of Providence,” Peterson said. “There are quality-of-life issues here that need to be addressed, and we need to do something about it now.” Student housing is big business in the capital city. The largest student rental company in Providence – The 02908 Club – says online that it owns more than 130 buildings and has more than 1,000 tenants, mostly in a neighborhood near PC. The company did not respond to a request for comment. But another large off-campus landlord, Strive Realty LLC, is objecting to the proposed fees. “This is just another tax and administrative burden passed on to tenants. It’ll drive up the cost of housing in Providence for everyone, not just students,” John Longo, Strive general counsel, told PBN. “We think the best solution is to build more housing, more units.” During a July 17 ordinance committee meeting, dozens of template emails from local college students were presented, expressing opposition to the proposed fees. All the emails said the same thing: “I, like many of my peers, contribute meaningfully to Providence’s economy – supporting local shops, restaurants, and community events. [The proposed impact fee] feels unfair and unnecessary, especially considering that many of us are already responsible for covering our own rent and tuition.” At least one person on the committee wasn’t sold, either. Ward 4 City Councilor Justin Roias noted students are “already paying well above market rate” for apartments. There’s little doubt that thousands of students would be affected. The most recently available numbers show 1,267 PC students lived off campus in the fall of 2023, as well as 1,156 Brown undergrads. Many Johnson & Wales University students live off campus as well. The proposed ordinance on student impact fees would also require all colleges in the city to report each semester the total enrollment, number of students living off campus and an anonymous breakdown by address, student status and housing type. Some officials say that students who are able to pay higher rents in certain neighborhoods makes it harder for long-term residents to find affordable housing. “If you’ve got three student tenants paying $1,000 each, the average Providence resident can’t afford $3,000 for a unit. This is an affordability issue,” Goncalves said at the July 17 meeting. Public hearings on the proposed student housing ordinances are expected to take place in September, Peterson says.