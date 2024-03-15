In R.I., high-end apartments are in demand, too

As apartment rents continue to soar within Rhode Island, even those with luxury budgets are feeling the squeeze. Currently, the most expensive apartment in Rhode Island is a 1,746-square-foot condo at The Residences Providence in downtown Providence. It’s listed for $6,800 per month and features the biggest layout offered in the luxury apartment/condo tower and is one of the largest rental plans available in Providence, according to The ­Residence’s website. Located on the 28th floor, the unit has three bedrooms – including one that can serve as a den, an office or media room – as well as two full bathrooms and a powder room. It also comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and sliding glass doors leading out to two balconies. “It’s quite a bit higher [rent], but it’s a very different property than you would find elsewhere around the city,” said Danielle Almeida, an associate broker with Lila Delman Compass. “If someone is coming from New York or Boston, this is going to be the closest thing they have to a building that you would find in one of those cities.” Indeed, those looking for luxury residential apartments have very few options in Rhode Island, with choices mostly limited to high-rise buildings in downtown Providence such as The Residences and Waterplace Towers in Providence, says Oliver Dow, a sales associate with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. At $6,800 per month, the highest-priced unit at The Residences is well over twice the average cost of a three-bedroom rental in Providence, which falls around $2,500 to $2,800 per month, according to research by several listing services. While the price is certainly high, real estate agents say the building’s amenities and proximity to schools and the downtown area – and the bird’s-eye views – put units at The Residences in their own league within Rhode Island. Other units in The Residences are among the state’s most expensive luxury apartment rentals in Rhode Island. There is a 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit listed at $5,900 per month that comes with all the same features and amenities as the other units in the luxury high-rise. The Residences offers tenants many amenities, including 24-hour personal concierge services, security with “state-of-the-art” fob access, surveillance camera systems, a confidential resident roster, private indoor parking, resident-only elevators, valet and porter services, housekeeping, dry cleaning and laundry services. The Waterplace Towers in Providence also has a 1,500-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom unit available for $4,800 per month. For this price, residents are getting hardwood floors throughout the unit, a private balcony, in-unit laundry, 24-hour concierge, an on-site gym and a rooftop terrace that overlooks Waterplace Park. But outside of downtown Providence, real estate agents say Rhode Island’s luxury market is saturated with vacation rentals. And the units that are available tend to go quickly, lasting only 15 days to a month on the market, says Amy Doorley-Lucas, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s sales associate. “There’s not much inventory and it goes really fast, it’s definitely a seller’s market,” Doorley-Lucas said. While inventories remain low, prices have been on the rise as more people have been relocating to Rhode Island since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of late February, the median rent across all properties in Rhode Island is $2,200 per month, according to Zillow rentals data. This is $200 higher than the national average and $60 greater than the same time last year. Other studies show rents in the Providence-Warwick metro area are climbing faster than anywhere else in the state or country. According to an analysis from Rent.com, the median rent in Providence rose by more than 21.5% year over year in December to $2,752, marking the highest increase out of 50 metropolitan areas assessed. Nationally, the median price for an apartment was around $1,960. This is 40% lower than the median price in the Providence metro region, which includes all of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass. With lower costs of living, the ease of being in a smaller city and accessible transportation, Rhode Island is seen as an ideal location for luxury renters coming from larger cities such as Boston or New York, Dow says. “We’ve really seen that growth since the pandemic,” he said. “People are reevaluating how they live their lives and Providence in particular is a very livable city.” Also, Almeida says luxury apartment rentals in Providence tend to be transitional where people stay for shorter periods of time for work, school or while they figure out where they want to live longer term. But while a recent heating up of luxury rentals has cooled down, real estate agents don’t see any radical changes anytime soon. Since it’s a simple equation of supply and demand, more inventory or less demand is needed to stop prices within the luxury market from climbing any further. However, Realtors say there is limited development of luxury apartments in the works and interest in living in Rhode Island appears to be holding steady. “We’re not going to see prices come down until there’s a real dearth of inventory. I don’t think people are moving out of Rhode Island – they’re moving in,” Dow said. “At the end of the day, the market is really going to decide.”