Inclusivity rules at The Crypt gaming space

Ryan Praditkamollert has been fascinated by board games since he was a kid, but it wasn’t until a decade ago that he began playing regularly with friends. Now his enthusiasm for gaming led him to open his very own store and play space, The Crypt, in October. Located on Chestnut Street in Providence’s Jewelry District, The Crypt offers a wide array of board games available to buy or rent. Customers can also reserve gaming tables in advance, and Praditkamollert offers lessons to those who are new to gaming. The Crypt hosts game nights every night – something not every gaming store offers – and is home to Rhode Island’s largest wargaming space in the state with the ability to host a 10-person tournament. “Why should I do something everyone else is doing? Why should I be the same?” Praditkamollert said. For Praditkamollert, the real game is inclusivity. There are many different gaming communities throughout Rhode Island that lack a home base. “I’m trying to be that warm, welcoming space for people,” Praditkamollert said, adding he introduces himself and offers a tour to everyone who walks into The Crypt. “I think adding a sense of personability is a big part of our goal.”