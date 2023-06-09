Infante-Green elected to Council of Chief State School Officers board

PROVIDENCE – The state’s top education official has been selected to serve on a national education leadership council.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green will join the Council of Chief State School Officers board of directors, the council announced Friday. Infante-Green is the lone education official from the New England region serving on the nine-member board.

The council’s board of directors manages the council’s overall business affairs. The council provides leadership, advocacy and technical assistance on major educational issues, as well as seeks a consensus on major educational issues and expresses their views to civic and professional organizations, federal agencies, Congress and the public.

“It is a great honor to have been selected to serve and support the important mission and work of [the council],” Infante-Green said in a statement. “I look forward to using my experience and expertise to ensure that the organization can help continue to support education leaders across the country address some of the most pressing issues we face in education in the wake of the [COVID-19] pandemic.”

