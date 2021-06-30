Innovation heroes sought as Tech10 Awards nomination period opens

PROVIDENCE – Nominations are being accepted from now until July 30 for the Tech10 Awards, Tech Collective and Rhode Island Monthly’s opportunity for the technology community to honor employees, colleagues, clients and partners who are driving the tech ecosystem in roles such as software engineers, technicians or developers.

A call is going out for nominations for individuals who show vision and leadership, bringing leading technologies into widespread use. Awardees can be from any level of any organization and self-nominations are welcome, organizers say. Nominees, for example, may be individuals who have improved customers’ user experience, discovered a way to automate a task or process, reduced development time of a product, or developed an app that helps management make better decisions.

The Tech10 Awards recognize not only 10 individuals making a difference in Rhode Island but also present a Lifetime Achievement Award and several Next Tech Generation awards as well.

Following a virtual event last year due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be in person, according to Tech Collective. It will be held on Dec. 1 at District Hall Providence, in the city’s Jewelry District. The nomination form can be found here.

For more information, contact Monica.Kwarta@tech-collective.org.