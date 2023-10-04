Innovation lab opens at Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket recently received a $20,000 upgrade to its science, technology, engineering and math programming.

The funding, donated by Cox Communications, supported the establishment of an Innovation Lab at the Pawtucket location of the youth mentorship-focused nonprofit, which includes materials such as microscopes, 4K cameras and new computers, among other equipment.

The lab represents “the cornerstone of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Club Tech program,” Cox said in a statement, “which provides students access to curriculum to advance their computer literacy skills.

“These Innovation Labs also help bridge the digital divide for children without access to a computer or internet connection at home,” the statement continued.

Pawtucket was the 22nd community in Rhode Island or Connecticut to receive the Cox funding for an Innovation Lab.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.