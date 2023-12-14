INNOVEX bought by Marco Technologies

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

LINCOLN – Marco Technologies, a Minnesota-based technology services provider, announced Tuesday that it has bought INNOVEX. Since its founding in 1961, INNOVEX, which has 35 employees at its Lincoln base, has provided copiers, printers and business IT services in the Rhode Island and metro-Boston areas. INNOVEX’s employees will continue to serve clients from its Lincoln…