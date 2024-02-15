InsureMyTrip taps Morrow as new CEO

WARWICK – In just eight years, Suzanne Morrow worked her way up the ranks at IMT Services LLC, doing business as InsureMyTrip, to become the travel insurance comparison company’s top executive.
InsureMyTrip announced Thursday that Morrow – a 2022 Providence Business News Business Women Award honoree
– has been named the company’s new CEO. Morrow succeeds Peter Evans, who retired as CEO on Jan. 1 after serving three years in that role. Evans, who has been with InsureMyTrip for 21 years in total, will remain as InsureMyTrip’s chairman and a strategic advisor to support the leadership transition at the company, InsureMyTrip says.
Morrow, the company says, first started with InsureMyTrip in 2016 as the client services program manager. She later became director of product and services, then vice president of business development and later promoted as the company’s first female senior vice president.
In a way, Morrow foresaw her further advancement at InsureMyTrip. “If you think about my crazy career … what’s the next thing? CEO, or C-level something,” Morrow told PBN as part of the 2022 Business Women Awards profile on her.
InsureMyTrip says Morrow’s relationship-driven leadership has been instrumental in guiding the company’s expansion strategy. She has helped both increase the company’s footprint and enhanced its reputation in a competitive travel insurance market, InsureMyTrip says.
“Suzanne's exceptional leadership qualities and vision for the future align perfectly with our company's values and ambitions. I am excited to see the positive transformations that will come under her guidance,” Evans said in a statement.
