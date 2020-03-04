Integra Community Care Network, Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation strengthen successful partnership; enhance quality of care for 150K members

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island’s largest accountable care organization (ACO) and the state’s largest network of primary care physicians are strengthening their partnership.

Care New England announced today that Integra Community Care Network is partnering with the Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation (RIPCPC) to enhance the quality and focus of Integra’s primary care delivery system.

“RIPCPC has implemented more patient-centered medical homes than any other organization in the state and their practice transformation abilities are unsurpassed. Under this expanded partnership, they will provide leadership and management expertise for all practice-based ACO performance improvement programs,” said John Minichiello, president, Integra Community Care Network. “Together, we look forward to building on our recent national recognition and to fulfill our mission of delivering high-quality, efficient and effective healthcare to more than 150,000 residents of Rhode Island.”

- Advertisement -

Integra is a local care network comprised of a collaboration between Care New England, South County Health, and RIPCPC that covers commercial, Medicare and Medicaid patients. Since its launch in 2014, the network has established itself as one of the strongest and most efficient ACOs in the country, closing every fiscal year with a surplus while delivering high-quality care. Since its inception, Integra has reduced the overall cost of healthcare by more than $51 million.

“This collaboration has produced extraordinary results in both quality performance and cost reduction,” said Noah Benedict, CEO of RIPCPC. “RIPCPC’s long-term commitment to this partnership exemplifies the confidence we have in Integra. Integra is not just an ACO, it is Rhode Island’s preeminent system of care.”

Integra was recently listed as the second-highest-rated ACO in the country, according to data released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

###

About Integra Community Care Network:

Integra represents a new way to provide a better patient experience, better health care, and – most important – better health.

Integra Community Care Network is comprised of Care New England Health System, Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation, and South County Health. This includes Butler Hospital, Care New England Medical Group, Kent Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital, The Providence Center, VNA of Care New England, South County Hospital, South County Health Medical & Wellness Centers, and South County Home Health.

Learn more at www.integracare.org.