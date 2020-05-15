International Tennis Hall of Fame cancels Hall of Fame Open, postpones induction ceremony

NEWPORT – The International Tennis Hall of Fame has canceled its 2020 Hall of Fame Open that was set to take place in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has also postponed its class of 2020 Induction Ceremony, the organization announced Friday.

This year’s inductees, Conchita Martínez and Goran Ivanišević, will be honored in 2021 along with next year’s inductees.

“While we will miss the annual traditions of Enshrinement Weekend and the Hall of Fame Open this year, the health and safety of all those involved and our local community is the priority,” stated Todd Martin, International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO. “We are looking forward to providing Conchita Martínez and Goran Ivanišević the celebration they deserve in becoming Hall of Famers and bringing the best of professional tennis back to Newport next summer.”

The Hall of Fame Open was scheduled to be held from July 11 through July 18.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame said that it will contact all ticket holders directly via email to reconcile their ticket purchases. Ticket holders will also be allowed to convert the tickets into a tax-deductible donation to the Hall of Fame, defer their tickets for use at the 2021 events, or receive a full refund.